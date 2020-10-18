Braun Strowman Wants to Be Next in Line for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship

✖

Braun Strowman will face Keith Lee on this week's Monday Night Raw in his first official match since getting drafted back to the Red Brand. But it sounds like "The Monster Among Men" has bigger plans in mind, as he explained in a new interview with Sportskeeda. The former world champion outright called out Drew McIntyre during the interview, saying he wants to be next in line for the WWE Championship once McIntyre retains against Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell.

"Drew McIntyre, enjoy holding that (WWE) World Heavyweight Championship because you know I'm coming for it," Strowman said. "You know I want it. You know we got bad beef. I've eaten more Claymore Kicks than I'm damn sure willing to admit to, so I've got something coming for you."

McIntyre and Strowman both won their first world championships back at in April WrestleMania 36, defeating Brock Lesnar and Goldberg respectively. But while McIntyre was applauded for how he carried himself as a champion (beating Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, MVP and Dolph Ziggler in his first few months) Strowman's reign was much more criticized. When he wasn't squashing Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match, Strowman spent most of his time trying to keep Bray Wyatt from taking his title and corrupting him in the process.

In the end Strowman wound up failing on both counts. He turned heel after losing the Wyatt Swamp Fight against Wyatt's cult leader persona, then dropped the title to The Fiend at SummerSlam. He's had a couple of chances to win it back since then but was brushed aside by new champion Roman Reigns.

In recent months McIntyre has been locked in a feud with "The Viper," who is dead-set on winning his 14th world championship. The champ beat him cleanly at SummerSlam, then won an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions thanks to a few assists from legends Orton had recently attacked.

It's also worth noting that when WWE polled its fans on who should be the next challenger for each of Raw's titles, Strowman was listed as a top contender for the WWE Championship alongside Wyatt, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles.

Hell in a Cell takes place on Oct. 25. Check out the full card (so far) below: