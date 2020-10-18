WWE Lists the Top Challengers for Every WWE Raw Championship

✖

Monday Night Raw will show off its fully-updated roster this coming off the heels of the WWE Draft. And it looks like WWE's social media team has already tipped its hand regarding the roster's pecking order. On Sunday WWE's Instagram account launched a poll to its fans, asking them who should be the next contender for each of the Red Brand's Championships. The post then gave a list of four names for each title, starting with Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles as the next challenger for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

Raw wound up selecting seven former world champions throughout the Draft, so McIntyre's list of possible opponents could be lengthy if he manages to retain against Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell.

The most notable name on the list is Keith Lee, who was listed as a potential contender for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship. This is a noticeable step back for "The Limitless One," considering he was right in the mix for a world championship match with McIntyre and Orton one month ago. There were reports recently that a McIntyre vs. Lee feud could still happen, though the Draft results might have thrown a few wrenches into that plan. Lee is scheduled to face Strowman on this week's episode.

It's also interesting to see Alexa Bliss as the first name listed to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. Even though Bliss has been heavily involved in a new storyline with "The Fiend," she has only wrestled twice in the past three months.

Raw will also feature a Raw Women's Championship Match between Asuka and Lana, a Firefuly Fun House segment hosted by Wyatt and a concert performed by the returning Elias.

Who do you think should get a shot at each of Raw's championships next? Share your predictions down in the comments!

So far only three matches have been confirmed for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Oct. 25. Check out the card below: