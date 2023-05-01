WWE: Good News Regarding Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss' Return to TV

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss have both been absent from WWE TV for the past few months. Wyatt was gearing up for a match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 before being quietly pulled from TV back in February over what is reportedly an illness. Meanwhile, Bliss disappeared from TV shortly after failing to beat Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble in late January. Despite openly claiming she wasn't on hiatus, that absence started becoming months long. Part of that decision was caused by Bliss undergoing treatment for skin cancer on her face, but WWE has also chosen to not feature her in this year's WWE Draft. She was, however, on the latest episode of That's My Jam alongside The Miz and Jimmy Fallon.

However, there are now a few signs that both could be on their way back. Dave Meltzer noted on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio that Bliss is ready to go, then speculated that WWE wants to pair her and Wyatt up again and is saving her return to TV for that big reveal. As for Wyatt, Brian James (aka Road Dogg) recently confirmed on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast that WWE has hired a new writer to work directly with the former WWE Champion.

One thing fans likely shouldn't expect upon Wyatt's return as a comeback for The Fiend. Wyatt explained in an interview with Fox Sports' Ryan Satin prior to his hiatus that he has moved on from the character and doesn't plan to return to it.

"The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida and WrestleMania (37), to me. The Fiend is not just a goof in a mask, like people think, that's just ridiculous. To me, it's so much more, and once you see where all these things come from, how they molded me as a human being, but he died that day, to me. It can never be again. It's gone. I don't know how people will react to that, but in my head, it's gone forever. Alexa, to me, is kind of like the last shining thing in that. His last happy moment. You can look into that however you want. It sucks, but that's the way it is," Wyatt said.

