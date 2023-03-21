WrestleMania 39: Is Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley Happening?

Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley appeared to be locked in for WrestleMania 39 just a few weeks, but the match’s status has been called into question ever since Wyatt was pulled from TV with a “physical issue” (reported to be an illness). There were no mentions of either man on last week’s SmackDown beyond a Wyatt 6 logo in the background of a backstage interview shot and neither Wyatt nor Lashley popped up on this week’s Raw either. The official preview on WWE.com currently doesn’t mention the match either.

Dave Meltzer gave the latest update on the situation on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingNews.co) — “Man, nobody knows what’s going on there. Not a mention of Bray Wyatt all night Not a mention of Bobby Lashley all night. Yeah, I mean, it looks to me like he’s, I mean I don’t wanna say it looks like he’s off the show, but it looks like he’s off the show, because they are not mentioning his name at all. They did a little flash with that Bray Wyatt stuff on Friday’s show, so he’s with the company obviously. There was another video where they showed him briefly, so it’s not like he’s been scrubbed from anything. He was supposed to be at the show Friday night. Whatever it is, it’s a health issue, and the health issue hasn’t cleared up yet. If they were confident that it was, they would at least have Bobby Lashley out there doing promos and stuff.”

The match was initially met with confusion when Wyatt proclaimed he wanted the winner of Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar from their rubber match at Elimination Chamber last month. Lashley won after Lesnar forced a disqualification via a low blow while trapped in the Hurt Lock, which led fans to assume another match would happen at WrestleMania. Instead, Lesnar turned his attention to Omos while Wyatt started poking fun at Lashley with Firefly Fun House segments.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (As of Now)