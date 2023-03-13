Major Bray Wyatt Update Following Him Missing WWE's Madison Square Garden Live Event

Bray Wyatt is currently dealing with a "physical issue" and his return timetable is unknown, according to a new report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. The former WWE Champion officially returned to the company last October at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view after a wildly successful "White Rabbit" viral campaign. He initially appeared on the show with no traces of his previous persona, only for a mysterious masked figure named Uncle Howdy to start goading Wyatt to "revel in what you are." That, along with incessant trolling from LA Knight, pushed Wyatt to eventually bring back the Firefly Fun House and make quick work of Knight in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble in January.

But from that point onward things became increasingly unclear for Wyatt. Howdy (played by Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas if numerous backstage reports are to be believed) has started accompanying Wyatt on SmackDown as though they're tag team partners. Then he suddenly declared he wanted the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar from Elimination Chamber at WrestleMania 39. Lashley won and has since been taunted by Wyatt via the Firefly Fun House and attacked by Howdy.

Update on Bray Wyatt's Alleged "Creative Issues"

Wyatt missed Sunday's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden, prompting rumors to spread that he had been sent home due to creative issues and that his match with Lashley had been canceled. Sapp's report noted that none of his sources nor anyone within the company is claiming that as of now. One source denied it, though Sapp wrote he's still looking into its validity. It was also mentioned that WWE has continued to push Lashley vs. Wyatt even while that latter has been sidelined, noting the backstage segment from last week where Wyatt's logo flashed behind Lashley during a promo.

Do you think Lashley vs. Wyatt will still happen? Can WWE find a way to work around whatever Wyatt is dealing with? Or will the entire thing be pushed back until he's cleared to compete again? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (As of Now)