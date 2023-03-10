Alexa Bliss Shoots Down WWE Hiatus Reports

Alexa Bliss is one of WWE's most popular superstars, and that's why it can be frustrating for her fans when she's not featured on TV for weeks in a row. That's unfortunately been the case lately, and then a report indicated that she was on hiatus from WWE and would be for a while. That isn't the case though, as Bliss took to Twitter to shoot down any hiatus theories. Bliss said that she isn't on any sort of hiatus and WWE knows where to find her. She also added that people only see the parts of her life that she lets them see, and you can find her posts below.

First Bliss tweeted "Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me." She then tweeted "also need to remember – you only see what parts of life I want you to see."

Here's hoping Bliss will return to TV in a bigger role soon, as the last time we saw her she was reacting to what appeared to be an effect tied to Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt. That came after her match against Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship, and Belair's next opponent will be Asuka at WrestleMania 39. It's odd that someone as popular as Bliss would not be in the WrestleMania mix in some way, so hopefully, that isn't the case.

In a previous interview with the MackMania Podcast, Bliss teased a version of her character that she is dying to get to, but as of now hasn't yet had a chance to reveal. As for what that is, Bliss wasn't ready to share any big details yet.

"There is a version of me that I am dying to get to. It just hasn't gotten there yet. I saw the collage -- I try to stay off Twitter unless I'm complaining about something -- I saw this collage of all these different characters I've been in WWE and I was like, 'Man, I've been liked nine different people.' If you look at it, from my start to now, there have been nine different variations of how I look, how I act, how I speak," Bliss said.

"Right now, it's just me. There has been something that I've been working on for quite a while that I really want to get out there, it's just finding the right time, what the roster needs right now," Bliss said. "It's all about timing. For right now, it's kind of just me, doing my thing with Asuka, which is a lot of fun. like I always say, Lexi is not for TV. I'm boring as a person. I feel, on TV right now I'm boring, so I'm trying to regroup and reorganize things and get to where I want to be character-wise, for sure."

Since Wyatt returned there have been numerous teases of her returning to a more supernatural storyline, and the biggest hint was after the Belair match. Nothing has happened since though in that regard, though Wyatt and Uncle Howdy's story continues each week on SmackDown, so perhaps there is a connection coming down the line.

