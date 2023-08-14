Bray Wyatt's Father Mike Rotunda Gives a Positive Update on Wyatt's WWE Return

Bray Wyatt has been off WWE TV since late February due to what was later reported to be an undisclosed illness. Wyatt's storyline with Bobby Lashley was scrapped for WrestleMania 39 and all mentions of him were pulled from WWE TV. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp noted last week that Wyatt's illness was both career and life-threatening, but also noted he's getting closer to being cleared for a return. Wyatt has remained mostly silent on social media throughout his absence.

"Well, you know, you read a lot of stuff on the internet, which I wouldn't believe a lot of it or, in my case, any of it. Bray Wyatt, I'm sure, will return to WWE hopefully shortly, and we'll go from there," Rotunda said.

"Well, you know, you read a lot of stuff on the internet, which I wouldn't believe a lot of it or, in my case, any of it. Bray Wyatt, I'm sure, will return to WWE hopefully shortly, and we'll go from there," Rotunda said.

Will Bray Wyatt Bring Back The Fiend?

Wyatt slowly started to incorporate old aspects of his Firefly Fun House persona after returning to WWE at Extreme Rules in late 2022. But while there have been rumors of WWE officials wanting his Fiend alter-go to come back, Wyatt seemed less interested in interviews.

"The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida and WrestleMania (37), to me," Wyatt told Ryan Satin in a rare out-of-character interview earlier this year. "The Fiend is not just a goof in a mask, like people think, that's just ridiculous. To me, it's so much more, and once you see where all these things come from, how they molded me as a human being, but he died that day, to me. It can never be again. It's gone. I don't know how people will react to that, but in my head, it's gone forever. Alexa, to me, is kind of like the last shining thing in that. His last happy moment. You can look into that however you want. It sucks, but that's the way it is."

