Bray Wyatt Teases His Return to Wrestling, Congratulates Big E on WWE Championship Win

Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) has kept mostly quiet on social media ever since his sudden WWE release back in July. But the former WWE Champion popped up on Twitter on Wednesday to post a few messages, the first being a tease of what he’ll be doing next in the wrestling world. He responded to a few fans saying they missed him in a thread, writing, “Everything will be clear. I’ll see you all very soon. Revenge is a confession of pain,” then telling another, “You’ve NEVER seen the real me.”

He also took the chance to congratulate Big E on his WWE Championship victory from this week’s Monday Night Raw, writing, “I am late on this, and I wasn’t there. But Big E is the type of dude that the boys line up to congratulate. It’s a real good look.” E noticed the post and thanked him.

Everything will be clear.

I’ll see you all very soon.

Revenge is a confession of pain. — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) September 15, 2021

Incredibly sweet of you, my man. Thank you for your kindness. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 15, 2021

There have been several rumors that Wyatt could wind up in another promotion like AEW or Impact wrestling, though neither company has officially commented on trying to sign him. During a media conference call, AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes was asked about Wyatt’s potential in the business and said, “The Rotunda family and the Rhodes family certainly go way back. I can’t comment on if I see a spot for him. But I can tell you [he’s] an incredibly creative individual and an incredibly creative man. …I can’t comment on if he fits in with us, but I can say if he has an ounce of passion for this, that guy can fit in anywhere because he’s a very special, special talent.”

During that same interview, Rhodes talked about AEW’s philosophy when it comes signing major free agents. AEW last few months have seen the company bring in the likes of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, CM Punk, Ruby Soho, Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo.

“I tell a lot of my peers in wrestling and people I use as a sounding board, I always tell them, ‘you can’t wish away good talent,’ especially when you get in a groove as a talent yourself,” Rhodes said. “And it’s not unlike the world that Tony [Khan] comes from already, the world of the NFL and football in the UK. If there’s a free agent out there that can move the needle and be something significant for us… personally, I think you have to go after them. Does that change the landscape of the show and the roster? For sure, but that’s one of those things where as much as things can get personal, it is business. And no one is immune from that.”