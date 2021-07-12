Brock Lesnar Debuts a New Look, WWE Fans Lose Their Minds

✖

Brock Lesnar hasn't been on WWE television since dropping the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. And in the time since then, he's shown off a number of different looks while taking photos with fans (mostly with some sort of beard). But on Monday "The Beast" was shown with something fans had never seen before — a ponytail! The Bearded Butchers' social media accounts shared photos and a video of Lesnar (who was also sporting a goatee) cutting up slabs of meat.

"Brock Lesnar joins the Bearded Butchers! The bonds of butchering are what brought the Beast to spend a few days honing his butchering skills as we showcased techniques and tricks for this Viking to take back to the meat halls of his Saskatchewan sanctuary."

Brock Lesnar joins the Bearded Butchers! The bonds of butchering are what brought the Beast to spend a few days honing his butchering skills. Full video coming to YouTube so stay tuned!!! 💪🏻🔪 @HeymanHustle @BrockLesnar #brocklesnar #thebeastincarnate #ufc #wwe #butchers #beard pic.twitter.com/TA9iINNMCT — BeardedButcherBlend (@_Beardedbutcher) July 12, 2021

While WWE is reportedly trying to make SummerSlam the company's biggest event of the year next month, Lesnar's name has repeatedly come up as someone who will not be involved in the show. Paul Heyman, who has since started working with Roman Reigns on SmackDown, has repeatedly stated Lesnar will be back "when he feels like it.

"Asking me about Brock Lesnar is a highly intelligent question and I commend you on your efforts. However, it's a hypothetical," Heyman told SportsTalk 790 in Houston while promoting WWE's upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown at Houston's Toyota Center. "Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wanted to be back in WWE at this moment, at this particular time and place, he would be. Maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he'll choose Houston to make that return... or maybe not, because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do."

Once WWE fans saw the photos they proceeded to lose their minds of Lesnar's new look. Should Lesnar keep the ponytail once he's back on WWE television? Let us know in the comments below!

Recent images of Brock Lesnar. YOUR EYES DO NOT DECEIVE YOU! BROCK HAS A PONYTAIL! pic.twitter.com/5pceChjAuy — Alex McCarthy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 12, 2021

Recent images of Brock Lesnar, I never thought I’d see Brock with long hair 2021 has peaked. 😂 pic.twitter.com/a0fdLp3fp7 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 12, 2021

Brock Lesnar has turned into a character from Tekken and I couldn't be happier about it. pic.twitter.com/svGWVhjnp5 — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) July 12, 2021