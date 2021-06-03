Will WWE Bring Brock Lesnar Back for SummerSlam 2021?

✖

Brock Lesnar is still technically a free agent ever since his latest WWE contract expired last Summer. But with WWE finally going back on the road next month and SummerSlam reportedly taking place in an NFL stadium, the speculation that "The Beast" will be back soon has been ramping up in recent weeks. Andrew Zarian spoke about the situation on the latest The Mat Men Podcast, saying (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "Lesnar was early on for SummerSlam plans they were trying to do something. I think the concept behind Lesnar is to justify what we're gonna pay him [and] we need a more consistent touring schedule so we can build to this and those appearances by Lesnar will help sell tickets, obviously."

Paul Heyman threw some fuel on the speculation fire last week while speaking with SportsTalk 790 in Houston. "The Advocate" teased the idea of Lesnar appearing in Houston at the July 16 episode of Friday night SmackDown — the first night when live fans will be back.

"Asking me about Brock Lesnar is a highly intelligent question and I commend you on your efforts. However, it's a hypothetical," Heyman said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wanted to be back in WWE at this moment, at this particular time and place, he would be. Maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he'll choose Houston to make that return... or maybe not, because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do."

WWE has already been advertising Edge and Sasha Banks to appear on that episode (neither of them have been seen since losing at WrestleMania 37 in April), and reports of John Cena making his return in time for SummerSlam have been popping up as well. One match involving Lesnar that instantly springs to mind is a long-awaited dream match with Bobby Lashley. The current WWE Champion has been openly campaigning for the bout for years.

"I'm willing to fight, I'm willing to wrestle, I'm willing to do a doggone 100-meter dash, I don't care. I like those big matchups," Lashley told TMZ back in March. "I think Brock is one of the biggest things across the sports industry, the sports world, across the board. So if I can have an opportunity to fight Brock or wrestle Brock, or do anything against Brock, I am 100% in, and I will be ready. That's all I got to say about that."