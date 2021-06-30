WWE Hall of Famer Shoots on Eddie Kingston After Anti-WWE Promo

✖

AEW's Eddie Kingston made headlines last week when his post-Dynamite promo made its way online. Kingston stood in front of the Daily's Place crowd following the Saturday night show saying, "Because the competition (WWE) sometimes doesn't want to hear there fans. Oh, I guess I'm burning another bridge. Surprise! Ladies and gentlemen, AEW cares about their fans. Because we are not here just to get ourselves a paycheck. We're here every week with you people, without you people and we come out here and we bust our asses. We love professional wrestling!

"You saw a match between Kenny Omega and my dude, Jungle Boy, that you will not see on the other channel," he added. "You will not see legends who are respected on the other channel. You will not see people like me and my best friend (Penta) on the other channel. And you will not see the heart that everybody in that locker room has on the other channel. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm was supposed to send you home happy, but I'm speaking from my heart. The bottom line is this: We are AEW. We will see you Wednesday, and we want to hear you!"

#AEW Exclusive Post #AEWDynamite comments from @MadKing1981, following the #AEW World Championship between @boy_myth_legend and the champion @KennyOmegamanX. AEW Dynamite returns to LIVE WEDNESDAY night broadcasts this Wednesday, June 30 at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/nOzLA54h6P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

That promo prompted a fiery response from Bully Ray on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

"I love Eddie Kingston to death," Ray said (h/t Wrestling Inc.) "If we were having promo wars and I was the captain of the team, and somebody says, 'you get to pick one person to do the promo for you,' I'd most likely pick Eddie — because of his believability, tone, inflection and everything about him. But in this case, Eddie needs to shut the f--k up and stay in his lane. And his lane is [of] an AEW guy speaking about AEW, and flying the flag for AEW. Then, I'm completely onboard. Tell me how great AEW is, fly the flag for your company, show me that you wear your heart on your sleeve."

Kingston also appeared on WrestleZone's 2 Dynamic Dudes With Attitude and addressed the response to his promo.

"Let's get this question out of the way," Kingston said. "Let's all calm down. You think I'm going to go bury the locker room that I work for? No, plus I love our locker room. I love AEW. What do you want from me? They're paying me! They're putting me on national television after -- it'll be 20 years in October. Of course I'm gonna rah-rah AEW. Relax. Relax. I expect people from the other joint if they're allowed to mention our names," Kingston explained, "they'll probably do the same thing cause you know what I mean? They want their home team to win. It's just like the NFL or Major League Baseball, man. You wanna go with your home team, AEW's my team. That's my squad."