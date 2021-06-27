Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Championship Against Jungle Boy on Saturday Night AEW Dynamite

✖

Kenny Omega once again retained his AEW World Championship this week, this time taking down Jungle Boy on a special Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite. The 24-year-old rising star seemed to have the advantage late when, after The Good Brothers were chased away by Jurassic Express and Frankie Kazarian, he locked in the Snare Trap for the second time on the champion. Omega escaped by pulling JB's hair, then put him away after a V-Trigger, Tiger Drive 98 and One-Winged Angel.

Omega then grabbed the AEW title and prepared to crack it across the back of Jungle Boy's skull, but Christian Cage (who has taken on somewhat of a mentor role for JB) ran down to make the save. Unfortunately for him the numbers game eventually caught up as Matt Hardy, Private Party and The Young Bucks ran down to attack.

Kenny Omega retains the AEW World Championship on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/W0PGnzFkVD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

Omega has reportedly been battling through injuries while holding his various world titles. He talked about the physical toll it takes to be the "Belt Collector" during an interview with Scorpio Sky last month.

"It's a blessing but a curse," Omega said. "As champion, you get some high-quality matches, you become the focal point of the shows, but at the same time, there's a schedule that is required and a demand for your body and health and your psychological health as well. There's just a lot that goes into being a champion.t's cool to look at pictures and be like, 'wow, look at all these belts,' but then I think, 'Man, I have to defend these. I've got to make time to defend these. I have to be that guy for the company somehow. And you just count the days and weeks that you're available to do it. It's requiring a lot of multi-tasking. But I'm still hanging on. And I can do it right now, so I'm going to do it. It may be my last hurrah, but I'm going to do it."

What a WILD ending to Saturday Night #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/ZvOwKmqzTW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

AEW Dynamite finally returns to its Wednesday night timeslot this coming week. The card will include TNT Champion Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Britt Baker and Reba vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero, MJF vs. Sammy Guevara and The Young Bucks taking on Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo.