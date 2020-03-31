Report: WWE Cancels All Live Events for April Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Since the March 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, every episode of WWE television has taken place inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no fans in attendance. Last week the company opted to tape everything up through the April 8 episode of NXT, including WrestleMania 36, but little was known about how long the company intended on taping television episodes at the PC. Based on new announcements made on Tuesday, it looks like WWE is keeping the shows in Orlando through at least the end of April.

The Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut was supposed to be the host for the April 27 episode of Raw. However the venue confirmed on Tuesday that the show had been canceled.

WWE’s schedule in May picks up with an episode of SmackDown on May 1. As of Tuesday tickets are still being sold for the show at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York. The promotion’s next pay-per-view after WrestleMania is Money in the Bank, tentatively scheduled for the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on May 10.

As of now no WWE Superstar has officially been diagnosed with coronavirus, though Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke have both been placed in quarantine while Roman Reigns opted out of the show due to being immunocompromised. The news for that broke last week, and Reigns confirmed it via his Instagram on Monday.

