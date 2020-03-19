WWE WrestleMania 36: What Will the Main Event of Each Night Be?

WWE dropped the news on Wednesday that, on top of WrestleMania 36 moving to the WWE Performance Center due to the cornavirus pandemic, the event would be split across both April 4 and April 5 and would take place at multiple locations (all of which will be closed sets). A day later WWE.com announced which matches would take place on which night.

Here's a look at that list, as of Thursday:

April 4

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

April 5

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match) [Yet to Be Made Official]

Admittedly we'll probably more matches get added in as the weeks go back given that the Intercontinental, United States, SmackDown Women's and all three tag team championships haven't been booked for the show as of yet. There's also the question of whether or not WWE will still choose to do the two battle royals again this year, though those might be scrapped due to the current guidelines on mass gatherings.

With all of that being said, these eight matches are clearly the biggest matches the show will have to offer. And now that the show will span two nights it raises a new question — what will the main events of each show be?

Lesnar vs. McIntyre feels like a lock Night 1. This was probably going to be the main event back when the show was going to be inside a football stadium, and the prestige of the title, Lesnar being an unstoppable monster and McIntyre being the Rumble winner makes it the obvious pick.

But things get a little bit more complicated over on Night 2.

Reigns vs. Goldberg seems to be the front-runner, but Edge vs. Orton gives a great case for that spot given it has the best storyline heading into the show. Even Edge thinks so.

Aw that’s cute Big Pup. But whether you realize it or not, if @RandyOrton has the nads to accept my challenge for #WrestleMania we’ve already marked our territory on what the real main event is. After 9 years the wolf is back in the yard. #LastManStanding #MainMainEvent https://t.co/MZ4umW1NYB — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 19, 2020

There's also a case to be made for Lynch vs. Baszler. While "The Man" isn't anywhere close to the level she was at a year ago, WWE is still pushing her just as hard. And it would seem a little strange for her to go from winning last year's main event to not being in either main event this year when she has double the opportunity to do so.

Which matches do you think should close out both nights? Let us know down in the comments?

