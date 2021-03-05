WWE Announces Championship Match for Fastlane

✖

We're closing in towards WrestleMania 37, but before we get to the Showcase of the Immortals there is one more pay-per-view to help set the table for the biggest event of the year. That would be Fastlane, which hits later this month, and now we have our first official match of the card. The first match confirmed for the Fastlane card is a Championship match, specifically one for the Women's Tag Team Championships, and will have current Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax taking on SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair (via WrestlingNews.co), and we'll assuredly get more context on this week's SmackDown.

This is actually a rematch of the match that took place on last week's SmackDown, so it remains to be seen how or why they get another shot at the titles or why they would really want that shot in the first place.

Baszler and Jax just defended their titles on NXT, though it was clear the fix was in on that one thanks to the interference of Adam Pearce and his referee. Now they'll defend them again Banks and Belair again at the pay-per-view, though they aren't likely to win since they are set to face each other for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

It wouldn't really make sense to make them Tag Team Champions if they are throwing down for the other title in a few weeks, so odds are Baszler and Jax will retain and this will just exist to further the dynamic between Belair and Banks.

That said, it will probably be a great match, though I would be more interested if it was used to push the simmering feud between Raw and NXT further unless William Regal's upcoming major announcement makes that moot. If Regal announces that NXT is getting its own Women's Tag Team Championships, then it doesn't make sense to keep pushing the NXT Raw feud since they wouldn't be competing for the same title anymore.

If that doesn't happen though, I would love to see Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai ambush Baszler and Jax after their win and maybe even get some help from their former NXT teammate Belair, but guess we'll have to wait and see.

