NXT's William Regal To Make Major Announcement

NXT General Manager William Regal was not happy in the slightest after the shenanigans that took place during the Women's Tag Team Championship match, which you could very much lay at the feet of Adam Pearce. Pearce ran into the arena with his own referee after NXT's referee was knocked out accidentally by Raquel Gonzalez, and that's what sealed the win, despite it not being legal or the right call. In response, Regal said he will make an announcement on next week's show that will change the landscape of NXT, and we cannot wait to hear what it is.

Will it be Regal barring all people from Raw or SmackDown from being in the arena during a match, or will it be another chance for Gonzalez and Dakota Kai to compete for the titles, perhaps at Fastlane or even WrestleMania, which are both coming up soon.

"Because of what happened in the #WomensTagTitles Match tonight, I'm going to make an announcement next week that will change the landscape of #WWENXT." - @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/VL04HNhBug — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021

For those who didn't watch how it all unfolded, after Gonzalez accidentally knocked out the referee, Gonzalez was pulled outside of the ring by Nia Jax, and they continued to battle. Meanwhile, in the ring, Shayna Baszler locked in a submission on Kai, ultimately knocking her out enough for the win. Unfortunately, Kai was not the active competitor, as she was tagged in last by Kai.

Pearce's referee either didn't know that or care and so declared the match finished when it clearly wasn't. Can't blame Regal for being angry in the slightest, and hopefully, Kai and Gonzalez will get another shot.

You can check out the official description for tonight's NXT below.

NXT's past will meet its present as former black-and-gold brand stalwarts Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler return to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Raquel González & Dakota Kai. NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will also be in action, taking on Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher in a non-title matchup.

Here's the full card.

Ni Jax and Shayna Baszler vs Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai (Women's Tag Team Championships Match)

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

The Way head to therapy

LA Knight appears on NXT Television

What do you think his announcement will be NXT fans? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!