WWE Changes the Main Event of WrestleMania 38

WWE’s Elimination Chamber ended with the Men’s Chamber Match, and that match directly affected the main event of WrestleMania 38. Lesnar would jump his spot in line in the Chamber match, breaking through the glass after Bobby Lashley was removed from the match due to a possible injury. He would then go on to destroy several stars until getting to Austin Theory. After putting him away, Lesnar would become the new WWE Champion once again, and now the main event at WrestleMania 38 is a Champion vs Champion match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE on FOX revealed the new poster for the match, and it is worth noting that though Lesnar originally said he wanted a title vs title match, this is not phrased as such, but is instead a Champ vs Champ match.

Earlier in the night Reigns put away Goldberg in around 6 minutes, though Goldberg did some damage to the Tribal Chief before he got locked in the Guillotine. Goldberg would fade after being in the hold for a while, and eventually, the referee called the match.

Now Reigns will face Lesnar once again, though this time Lesnar will be on the lookout for any antics from Paul Heyman, who betrayed him and gave Reigns the title to knock Lesnar out and help Lashley get the win and the title.

We’ll have to wait and see how things shape up, but in the meantime, you can find the full results for Elimination Chamber below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) defeats Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Bianca Belair defeated Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss

One Hand Tied Stipulation (Rousey): Naomi and Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair (C) and Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) defeats vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) ambush The Viking Raiders

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre defeats Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

