Roman Reigns Dominates Goldberg to Retain Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

It was Roman Reigns and Goldberg kicking off WWE Elimination Chamber for the Universal Championship, and after the introductions were made both stars circled each other for a bit before the Goldberg chants started. Then finally locked up and got into a tug of war, with Goldberg pushing Reigns back until Reigns got some knees in, overpowering Goldberg and pushing him to the outside. Then Reigns slammed Goldberg’s face against the announce table twice but Goldberg rebounded and threw Reigns into the barricade.

Goldberg then led with punches and a slam into the table before getting Reigns back in the ring, but Reigns met him with an uppercut and more punches, knocking him down to one knee. Reigns went to bounce off the ropes for a spear but Goldberg beat him to it, spearing Reigns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goldbert set up for the Jackhammer but Reigns hit an Ura-Nage and went for a pin, but Goldberg kicked out.

Reigns set up for a Superman Punch and he connected, and at this point, Goldberg was bleeding a bit from his head. Reigns charged forward but Goldberg speared Reigns again, knocking the air out of Reigns.

Goldberg went for the Jackhammer again, but Reigns was able to get down and lock in the Guillotine. Goldberg powered through and shoved Reigns into the corner turnbuckles twice but Reigns wouldn’t let go, but Goldberg drove Reigns into the corner again. Reigns kept it locked though and Goldberg fell to the ground. Goldberg was fading, and when the referee went to lift his hand Goldberg’s hand fell, and the referee called the match.

Reigns has retained his Universal Championship.

As for the rest of the Elimination Chamber, you can find the full card below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) defeats Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss

One Hand Tied Stipulation (Rousey): Naomi and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair (C) and Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio vs The Miz

Elimination Chamber airs on February 19th at 12 PM EST on Peacock.

