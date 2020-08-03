Charlotte Flair Picks a Possible Fifth Member for the Four Horsewomen

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley, better known as The Four Horsewomen, have utterly dominated the WWE's Women's Division since the first three were brought up to the main roster back in 2015. But while answering a few questions on her cameo account this weekend, "The Queen" named the fifth wrestler she would happily add to the group, and it's not somebody on the current roster. Instead, she picked WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

"I'm going to have to go with Lita, just because she worked with me and shared all of her knowledge that first year on the main roster," Flair said. "And who doesn't love Lita? She's true to herself and she's spunky, so I would have definitely choose her."

She also made her pick for who would be the JJ Dillon of the group.

"Dang, that's hard. Okay I know. Maybe Alexa Bliss," Flair said. "She's got a mouth on her. Not taking her away from her wrestling ability, because I've always wanted to wrestle, but I would have her as my JJ."

Flair and Lynch are currently off WWE television, while Banks and Bayley currently hold the Raw, SmackDown and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. In a new interview with TalkSport last week, Seth Rollins praised Banks and Bayley while saying everybody else on the roster has been "lagging behind" "The Man" and "The Queen."

"I think it's no secret that Bayley and Sasha [Banks] have done their god damndest to fill in with Becky being out and the women's division just being wide open. Charlotte Flair being out now too. The women have been lagging behind Becky and Charlotte for some time and now it's time for them to step up and do their thing. Asuka has stepped up too, as well, but I do think Bayley and Sasha have been great. They've filled that void as best as they possibly can and have been working like crazy as Tag Team champs and now Raw and SmackDown champs."

Banks and Bayley are expected to appear on this week's Monday Night Raw, as Asuka is expected to seek her revenge on the two for costing her the Raw Women's Championship while attacking Kairi Sane backstage (writing her off WWE television in the process).

