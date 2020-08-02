Seth Rollins Says the WWE Women's Division Have Been Lagging Behind Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

With Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair both out of action, the WWE's Women's Division has been utterly dominated over the past few months by Sasha Banks and Bayley. The pair have been popping up for weeks on both brands, defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships while feuding with Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship (which Banks officially won this past week). During an interview with TalkSport Seth Rollins praised the pair for the work they've been putting in, adding that the rest of the Women's Division was "lagging behind" "The Man" and "The Queen" prior to the pair stepping their game up.

"I think it's no secret that Bayley and Sasha [Banks] have done their god damndest to fill in with Becky being out and the women's division just being wide open. Charlotte Flair being out now too. The women have been lagging behind Becky and Charlotte for some time and now it's time for them to step up and do their thing. Asuka has stepped up too, as well, but I do think Bayley and Sasha have been great. They've filled that void as best as they possibly can and have been working like crazy as Tag Team champs and now Raw and SmackDown champs."

During the same interview Rollins defended the finish of his recent Eye for an Eye Match with Rey Mysterio.

“At the end of the day, was it ideal? No," Rollins said. "Did it catch people’s attention? Sure. It ended up on TMZ. I think we sort of accomplished what wrestling wants to accomplish and that is we told a very interesting story and there was some outside interest in the finish even though it was very weird – and that’s OK.

“I think pro wrestling can just be one-on-one, hold-for-hold wrestling or it can be storytelling like any other form of television and I think that when you start to look at it too critically, especially stuff like that… I dunno, to me it reeks of 2020 trying to pick everything apart. If you like the Lake of Reincarnation in AEW but you hate the eye-for-an-eye match… you know what I mean? Then where are we really at here?”

