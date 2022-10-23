Will CJ Perry (Lana) Return to WWE Under the Triple H Regime?

CJ Perry (Lana) still hasn't wrestled a match since getting released by the WWE in June 2021. And while she has stayed busy with other projects, the question of whether or not she'll either return to WWE or join her husband Miro in AEW has lingered. She was asked about both in an interview with In The Kliq this week.

"I'm open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in a box, I wouldn't be where I am today. So, I mean, Triple H, he's a genius. Stephanie's a genius. I got hired by Triple H. He paired me with Miro and helped really cultivate that, in 2014, that story and that gimmick and those characters. He really helped me develop the Ravishing Russian, so I think he has an incredible creative mind. I think he is an incredible storyteller and entertaining. If the story is right, if it makes sense, I'm always open to go back to WWE and tell compelling stories and same with AEW. I'm totally open to that too. I love working with my husband and creating and telling stories," Perry said.

"My biggest thing is like, I don't want to do anything mediocre. I don't want to be average," she added. "I think that's what Dennis Rodman (on Surreal Life) was saying to me is like, don't be good, do something that you're great at. So if I come back, when I come back to wrestling, I want it to be a great story and be compelling. So until then, I don't have to go back until I feel like okay, this is going to be great. I look forward to it because there's nothing like the wrestling fans and having that emotional connection with the crowd and with the fans. I love our fans. There's nothing like it."

Perry previously teased joining AEW when Miro was in a feud with The House of Black, especially when Julia Hart tried to start convincing him to join the group.

"I really can't go into much of anything. I'd love to do something with Miro in AEW. We'll see what happens," she told Busted Open Radio back in August.

