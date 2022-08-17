Will CJ Perry (Lana) Join Forces With Miro in AEW to Fight The House of Black?

Ever since Miro launched his "Redeemer" persona, the former TNT Champion has casually mentioned his wife CJ Perry (Lana) on promos on AEW programming. Perry hasn't wrestled since getting her WWE release in June 2021, but is keeping the door open to work with her husband in AEW. She has consistently responded to whatever happens to Miro on social media, which included calling out Julia Hart after her failed attempt to seduce him into joining The House of Black last week. But will the married couple reunite in AEW? Perry appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and said it's possible.

"Miro didn't tell me until after it [the video with Hart] debuted. I was actually in Malibu, drinking a nice margarita," Perry said. "I'm not a jealous type of person, but I was furious. I wanted to literally show up and slap the s— out of her. Then, I went on Twitter, and all the fans are putting GIFs of me taking my earrings off. I popped so hard. The fans know me.

"My sister is like 'calm down.' 'I'M FURIOUS! WHY DID SHE HAVE A BLAZER ON? I'M GONNA SLAP THE S— OUT OF HER!' Hopefully, I get a chance to do that. She does all these cute pictures on Instagram and her vibe is very House of Black, then she shows up in a blazer. I will literally dropkick her in the face," she added.

When asked if she'll jump to AEW, Perry could only say, "I really can't go into much of anything. I'd love to do something with Miro in AEW. We'll see what happens."

Miro came up short in winning the AEW All-Atlantic Championship back at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view and was sprayed with Malakai Black's corrupting black mist at the end of the bout. He has since teased joining the group, but then told Hart that he plans on destroying the faction instead.

Should Perry join AEW and start managing her husband again? Or is Miro better served as a solo act in his war against his god? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!

