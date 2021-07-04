Former WWE Star Lana Names One Thing She Needs In Order to Wrestle Again

✖

Lana (real name CJ Perry) was one of six WWE Superstars released by the company back in early June, bringing her eight-year run with the company. She gave her first post-release interview late last week with Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho Podcast, going into detail about her departure and some of the backstage issues she dealt with throughout her tenure. After discussing how she was completely blindsided by the release, she mentioned that the only way she'll get back into wrestling is if whoever hires her agrees to a "No-Cut Clause."

"I felt really relieved in the sense of like, I've been waiting for this call. That's the part I don't like about the environment. I want to — whatever wrestling contract I have next if I stay in wrestling, which I hope I do, I want a no-cut clause, that was the worst," Perry said (h/t Fightful).

Where do you think Perry will go next? Will she wind up back in the WWE soon or will she go to AEW to work alongside her husband, Miro, again? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Perry spoke with ComicBook back in March and discussed WWE's controversial third-party policy that went into effect last year. Prior to the policy being instated, Perry had a number of sponsorship deals through her Instagram.

"I had never heard that they had a problem with the things that I was doing and was the cause and the 'straw that broke the camel's back.' I don't appreciate when people come out there, so-called journalists come out and claim that I'm the reason for things when that's actually complete false," Perry said. "I've been always in communication with WWE, always given them every single... Everything I do, I always get everything approved. I am, regardless of what people see me on screen throughout the years as the bad guy, the heel, the loud mouth, the drama, behind the scenes, I would say I try to do everything by the book. Because I deal with really bad anxiety and mental health issues and I just get too anxious if I feel like I'm breaking the rules. I was really... That's why I stood my ground and I wanted to make it clear that, "No, that's not true." Ever since the third party thing, I never posted anything. I've always been in communications with talent relations and WWE office."