CM Punk Confirms He Auditioned for Jack Spade Role on Heels

✖

CM Punk is getting back into the pro wrestling world this fall, appearing on the upcoming Starz drama Heels as the enigmatic Ricky Rabies. Punk hasn't wrestled in any official capacity since parting ways with the WWE back in 2014, but Stephen Amell confirmed the former WWE Champion would be featured on the show back in January by posting a photo of the pair in a wrestling ring. In an interview with Sunday Night's Main Event to help promote the show, Punk revealed he originally auditioned for the role of Jack Spade, Amell's character, years before the show was given the green light.

"Long story short, years ago when Heels first went into development, I want to say 2016-ish, I spent a week in LA with Michael Waldron, the writer of the show. And I auditioned for the lead role, Jack Spade. I read in a small room for Starz executives, Waldron was really pushing for this show to get made and it looked good. I must have done so good that they shelved the entire project for three-four years. And then it gets brought back to life, Waldron calls me up and says 'Jack Spade is Stephen Amell.' And I was thrilled because this is Waldron's baby, he wants the story told the right way and I know how much of a fan of pro wrestling Stephen Amell is," Punk said. "And he's been the lead on a television show for years and years on Arrow, he's the right guy for the job.

"So Waldron was apologetic and I was like, 'Dude, it was never my job.' I never count my chickens before their chickens," he continued. "Turns out, just the relationship I cultivated with Waldron, staying buddies and in contact with him for years, another role popped up."

Punk said he drew on a lot of his own experiences dealing with wrestlers past their prime while performing as Ricky, then noted he could probably have his own show.

"If you're a wrestling fan and you watch the show, particularly you watch Ricky Rabies, if you know what to look for, you'll find different little Easter eggs as little homages and love letters to various different guys that I've come across in my time in pro wrestling," Punk said.

Heels' season premiere will air on Starz this Sunday. Stay tuned for full coverage of Heels throughout its eight-episode season!