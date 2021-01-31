Stephen Amell Confirms WWE Champion CM Punk Will Appear on Heels Series

✖

Stephen Amell took to Twitter on Sunday to post a photo with CM Punk while on the set of the upcoming Starz series Heels, confirming that the former WWE Champion will appear in the show. The former Arrow star wrote, "Please welcome @CMPunk to @HeelsSTARZ — He was a little rusty in the ring yesterday, but I assured him it was just like riding a bike." Punk has not wrestled a match since departing from the WWE in 2014, though he did dip his toe back into the wrestling world in November 2019 by becoming a panelist on WWE Backstage.

The series centers around pair of brothers (one of whom is played by Amell) running the family-owned Georgia wrestling promotion Duffy Wrestling Alliance. You can see the full synopsis for the show below.

Please welcome @CMPunk to @HeelsSTARZ — He was a little rusty in the ring yesterday, but I assured him it was just like riding a bike. pic.twitter.com/EyoxizTKyQ — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 31, 2021

"Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), with Mike O’Malley set as showrunner, Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — one of them played by Amell — war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

In the ring, Amell’s Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage, or his relationship with his brother?"

Does Punk's involvement of the show increase your interest in the series? Let us know in the comments below!