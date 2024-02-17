WWE Reveals Big Free Agent Signing on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown teased some big free agent signings earlier in tonight's episode, but late in the show it finally confirmed that one of those agents was now officially part of the Blue Brand. Earlier in the show fans saw SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis speaking to free agents Jade Cargill and Bron Breakker, who he has met with previously about joining the SmackDown roster. That conversation was interrupted by Tiffany Stratton, but later in the show Aldis came out and revealed that one free agent had made their decision, and it was NXT Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker officially joining SmackDown.

Last week it was not Stratton interrupting but Adam Pearce, who came into Aldis' office and had a Monday Night Raw contract for Breakker to look over. Breakker decided to wait and make a decision after hearing Pearce out, but tonight he was back to make a final decision.

Cargill hasn't made a decision yet, and she's been observing both Raw and SmackDown, just like Breakker did previously. We'll have to wait and see what happens with Jade, but with one spot left in the Elimination Chamber, it does seem like she'll be involved in that match in some way or another.

As for Breakker, he makes his SmackDown deal official while holding Championship gold. Alongside Baron Corbin, Breakker defeated The Family's Tony D'Angelo and Stacks to win the NXT Tag Team Championships on this week's episode of NXT, indicating the Wolf Dogs aren't going anywhere for the foreseeable future. That means they'll probably be doing double duty on NXT until they lose those Titles, just like Becky Lynch recently did when she became NXT Women's Champion.

Breakker and Corbin have become a powerhouse team relatively quickly, as they had just become a team when the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic began. Corbin and Breakker would defeat the team of Nathan Frazer and Axiom to move to the finals, and that would lead them into a match of familiar foes, at least for Breakker.

Breakker and Corbin would end up facing Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, and Breakker and Hayes are well acquainted with each other after several epic matches. Breakker and Corbin would take the former best friends down and win the tournament, setting them up for a Title shot against The Family.

That happened this week, and though it was incredibly close, it was Breakker and Corbin who would walk away the victors, giving Corbin his first Title win in 6 years. Corbin took to Instagram to reflect on the moment, and he couldn't be more thrilled with how it all turned out.

On Instagram, Corbin wrote, "Damn this felt good! 6 years since I've held gold! @bronbreakkerwwe has made absolutely wreaking dudes so much fun!! He's one hell of a team mate. I'm glad I could lead him to gold haha and I truly believe that we are the absolute best tag team in WWE

HBK, Johnny R, Baldo, Terry T and Steve C have just absolute lit the fire in me from the moment they allowed me to come back to @wwenxt and reinvent my self and allowing me to be ME. Also the fans in NXT are always on fire so thank you!!! You play a massive part in our success. Lastly @tonydangelo_wwe and @channing_wwe are absolute stars"

