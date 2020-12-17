CM Punk Trolls Renee Young About Pro Wrestling Dying in the Next 20 Years

✖

Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young in WWE) was on the receiving end of some light trolling by CM Punk on Wednesday night. Shortly after Cody & Brandi Rhodes announced they were expecting during AEW Dynamite, Paquette took to Twitter to point out how many wrestlers were having kids recently and how that could be a great sign for the wrestling business in about 20 years.

"All I'm saying is in 20 years, the wrestling talent pool gonna be looking good!!" Paquette wrote. This prompted a response from the former WWE Champion, who joked about pro wrestling being dead by then.

😂😂 such a troll! — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 17, 2020

Punk was recently a guest on Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where he was once again asked about what it would take to get him back inside of a wrestling ring.

"I think the landscape currently is much different than when I left," Punk said."You can play the game where you're like, 'Oh, AEW was an option, would you have gone right after you left WWE?' If you are going to play that game, there is no way they (WWE) would have handled it the way they handled it with suspending me for two months and nobody contacting me and the next thing I know, I got my release papers on my wedding day. That wouldn't have happened if there was an AEW. Because then they probably would have approached me and been like, 'Hey, your suspension is up. Ready to come back to work? Let's work this out.' Or handle it like any other sports organization would have handled [a] star pitcher f—ing going home. They're not just going to let him leave the team, go to a rival organization."

He then said, of the two major companies, AEW sounded like the more compelling option since there were no new stars in WWE he hadn't already worked with.

"What would it take? Oh gosh. Without wanting to insult anybody on either side of the fence, any WWE talent or AEW talent, it would take, above all, an interesting scenario," he said. "A story that would be fun to tell and also just the stupidest amount of money. But, they can save themselves a lot of money if they present a fun storyline. Now, what that is, I don't know. I'm a pretty picky guy, especially at this point. I think there are more interesting people on the AEW side of things for me to wrestle and that's because I've never wrestled them before. Young Bucks, Kenny Omega."