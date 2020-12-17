AEW's Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes Announce They're Expecting Their First Child

✖

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes announced on this week's AEW Dynamite that they're expecting their first child in 2021. The two were shown sitting at home during a video package when the doorbell suddenly rang. The two found a small wrapped box at their doorstep, and unwrapped it to reveal a small pair of shoes and a note that said "We're expecting a new baby in 2021."

Cody was all smiles as he entered the ring alongside Brandi for his match against Angelico while the commentary team congratulated the pair.

Congratulations to @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes as they welcome a new baby in the new year! pic.twitter.com/8UgUtWDs9L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

Both AEW and the TNT network were quick to congratulate the two, along with numerous fans on social media.

Jon Moxley on #AEWDynamite: *Casually* I got a pregnant wife at home Cody Rhodes: pic.twitter.com/V2iad6IzUh — Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) December 17, 2020

Congratulations to Cody & Brandi Rhodes on the Announcement of their 1st Child! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/aCAl7hUPkP — TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) December 17, 2020

Congratulations @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes!!! Thank you so much for making the wonderful announcement tonight on #AEWDynamite that you’re expecting a new baby! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2020

Rhodes took down Angelico with a Cody Cutter. Team Taz then appeared on the entrance ramp and threatened to send him to an early paternity leave. Sting then arrived to scare the heels off, then winked at Cody.

#TeamTaz tried to crash the party of @CodyRhodes. But, @Sting was the one to silence everyone. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama REMINDER: Next weeks episode of Dynamite will be on immediately after the NBA pic.twitter.com/oMKrqqH1CQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

The former TNT Champion has stated numerous times in interviews that he wants to retire from in-ring competition when he turns 40 (in five years). After that, he hopes to start a career in politics.

"I'm 35, and I said I only wanted to wrestle for five more years. I have political aspirations," he told Bleacher Report back in early November. "I would love to run for the Senate in the great state of Georgia. I want to help with the sphere of influence I have created."