Why Cody Rhodes Doesn't Want to Rewatch His WrestleMania 39 Match With Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes's loss against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 remains one of the most controversial and widely-discussed pro wrestling moments of 2023. Rhodes looked poised to finally win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, accomplishing a feat that had eluded his family for decades. But Reigns utilized a heavy amount of outside interference throughout the match, culminating in Solo Sikoa decking Rhodes with a Samoa Spike while Paul Heyman distracted the referee, giving Reigns the chance to nail Rhodes with a Spear to retain his championship.

Rhodes has given a number of interviews regarding the match and its fallout, which was even featured in his American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary. But Rhodes confirmed in an interview with My Mom's Basement this week that he has no desire to rewatch the match.

Why Cody Rhodes Hasn't Rewatched His Match With Roman Reigns

"If someone asked me specifically to watch it back, I will," Rhodes said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I'll watch it back. Or if I blew something. Like if I knew something stunk. Yeah. Then I'll watch it back to see what you were thinking. What were you doing? What happened here? But if it's if you're feeling it, whether it's you're under or you're over, if you're feeling it in that moment of something I learned from Shawn Michaels, you really don't need to watch it back. You don't really need to. It was magic. Yeah, And it's the same when guys come back. How was it? How was it? Usually, if it was for me, I describe everything in baseball terms. That was a double. That was a triple. But when it's a home run like we don't need, there's no conversation. We need to have like that was a home run. That's a that's how I look at everything.

"And for Mania, I didn't want to watch it back, not because of how it ended, but also because my family was in the front row and I don't know if I can take looking at their faces," he added. "They were filming them as much as they were filming me. I don't know if I want to see my mom go through that, especially with how excited she was to be there. But yeah, I haven't watched it back."

Cody Rhodes Still Wants a Rematch With Roman Reigns

Rhodes made it clear after beating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam earlier this month that he still wants another crack at Reigns. All signs point to that happening at WrestleMania 40 at the earliest.

"I think everybody in the room probably knows what my plans are," Rhodes said, refraining from saying Reigns' name outright. "We were talking about finishing the story. Now, the thing that I've been saying to myself, saying out loud, saying while laying there on the mat is 'get back.' I want to get back to the situation that I was in, to the same scenario I was in, and fix that outcome. I'm not going to say specifically what that is, but I think we can all read between the lines, and the journey to get there is dang near next to impossible, it really is, including three (matches) with Brock Lesnar. That would be what I would hope, but consistently surprised, you never know. I don't mean that as a tagline. With me, on Monday nights, you never know. It's been a great surprise so far."