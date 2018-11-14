WWE Confirms Becky Lynch’s Injury and Removal From Survivor Series

It’s official — Becky Lynch will not be wrestling Ronda Rousey on Sunday at Survivor Series.

SmackDown Live opened this week with a recap of the closing moments of Monday Night Raw, where Lynch led the SmackDown women’s division in a sneak attack against the Raw women’s roster. Just as had been reported by Fightful on Tuesday afternoon, WWE confirmed that Lynch had a “broken face” and a severe concussion after getting punched by Nia Jax during the brawl.

The commentators even got a slow-motion clip of the shot where Lynch was hit, though videos of Jax’s punch taken by fans in the arena had already been circulating on social media. Tom Phillips added that a new opponent for Rousey would be determined later in the evening.

The champion vs. champion bout between Rousey and Lynch was originally announced after both women successfully defended their championships at the Evolution pay-per-view. The two then traded verbal barbs with promos over a span over several weeks, culminating in Lynch attacking Rousey in the Raw locker room on Monday and locking her in the Disarmer.

Other champion vs. champion matches announced for Sunday’s show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Raw Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro.

Lynch’s popularity has exploded in recent months ever since she turned on Charlotte Flair following their triple threat match involving then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella at SummerSlam in August. Flair won the match by hitting Lynch with Natural Selection from behind, prompting Lynch to lash out at her former friend after the two shook hands. This led to a championship match at Hell in a Cell, which Lynch surprisingly won.

Even though many of her tactics during her title run have been heelish, she’s become one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE.

“It has been incredible, but it’s been playing the long game,” Lynch said in an interview back in October regarding her push. “It was built out of so much frustration as a human, character, just as a person. If you’re not in this to be the best and the top dog, then what’s the point. I think it’s the same for anything in life. There was a lot of times where I felt overlooked, and you questioned why. You’re doing all the right things, but it’s just not your time. Everything is cyclical in WWE, in the world. Sometimes you’ll feel up and sometimes you’ll feel down. I was feeling like I was down too long. The crowd felt I was down too long.”