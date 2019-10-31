Watch: Brock Lesnar Submits Cain Velasquez to Retain WWE Championship at Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar retained his WWE Championship against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel on Thursday, and he managed to do it in just about two minutes. After the pair exchanged strikes, Velasquez managed to lock Lesnar off his feet and charged in to try and go for a TKO, but Lesnar grabbed one of his arms and locked in a Kimura lock. Velasquez struggled for a few moments, then tapped. Lesnar refused to release the hold which prompted Rey Mysterio to run in and start swinging a chair.

The former WWE Champion eventually managed to chase off “The Beast,” but not before he got a few more shots in on Velasquez.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well that was quick – Brock Lesnar submits Cain Velasquez at #WWECrownJewel and retains his WWE Championship. Did they really have to present it like a UFC fight? We know Cain is athletic and can wrestle from his AAA matches. Bizarre. pic.twitter.com/GwgCjH1XkD — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) October 31, 2019

Lesnar captured the WWE Championship for a fifth time in early October during SmackDown’s premiere on FOX, beating reigning champion Kofi Kingston in less than 10 seconds. After the match he was attacked by Velasquez, who was looking for revenge after Lesnar attacked Mysterio and Dominick on the previous episode of Raw. Prior to Thursday’s match, Velasquez’s only pro wrestling match took place earlier this year when he debuted for Lucha Libre AAA in a six-man tag match.

The two-time former UFC Champion teased the idea of going to WWE’s competitor, All Elite Wrestling, before arriving on SmackDown.

“I’ve talked to him [Cody] a little bit, I want to talk to him a little more,” he told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in September. “I think they are doing great things, I think AEW is doing some really cool things.”

Velasquez famously dethroned Lesnar with a first-round victory for the UFC Heavyweight Championship back in 2010. Lesnar fought just one more time before his full-time MMA career came to an end and he chose to return to WWE.