WWE Crown Jewel: Logan Paul is Now a WWE Champion

WWE Crown Jewel has had some big matches of the night, and the battle for the US Title was one of its flashiest. With Logan Paul entering the ring in an eye-popping automobile, Rey Mysterio entered the ring wearing the United States Title around his belt to defend the championship. Logan Paul certainly lived up to his status as a "heel" during this latest fight but was able to walk away with the belt and become the new champion via a victory against the elder Mysterio.

Receiving some out-of-the-ring assistance after a long and bitter brawl, Paul got his hands on a pair of brass knuckles that he was able to use to claim victory against Mysterio. Despite Rey delivering his finishing move on Logan Paul, the YouTube star was able to keep the brass knuckles out of the ref's eyesight, netting him a three count and the United States Championship as a result.

Logan Paul: United States Champion

On his podcast, Impaulsive, earlier this week, Logan Paul shared the following statement when it came to his match against Mysterio, "I'm going for you bro, you're looking at the future US Champ right here. Unfortunately, I have to take it from Rey Mysterio, the legend, I have to punch him in the face a few times," Paul said. "It sucks. I love Rey Mysterio as a wrestler, and this is what I've been saying, I respect Rey, how can you not? He is one of the greatest, surely the greatest luchador of all time, he just has something I need."

Paul also discussed his love of being a part of World Wrestling Entertainment, "I got the bug. I'm doing these things and this comes so much more natural to me than boxing. People tell me I belong here, I actually feel like I belong. I have the opportunity to go after these champions and win these belts, I don't know how many humans get this opportunity, I might have to take this. It's nice when you have something that people are kind of forced to respect you for."

What did you think of Paul and Mysterio's Crown Jewel brawl? How do you feel about Logan Paul as the United States Champion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.