WWE Crown Jewel: Seth Rollins Retains World Heavyweight Championship, Money in the Bank Cash-in Thwarted

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been on an incredible title run since winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Saturday's Crown Jewel event provided him with one of his toughest opponents, however, in the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre. Rollins won the title in Saudi Arabia, and now he has returned to defend it. Weeks of back and forth between the two, including a potential partnership between McIntyre and the Judgement Day, culminated in the opening match of Crown Jewel 2023. As many suspected, Rollins walked out of the match with his Championship still in-hand.

McIntyre pulled out all the stops, though the Claymore that likely would've taken Rollins out was thwarted. Rollins almost had to defend his title a second time on Saturday, as the Judgement Day's Damian Priest rushed to the ring to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The attempt failed, however, thanks to Sami Zayn, who attacked Priest and made off with the case.

Seth Rollins will return to Monday Night RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion, but it seems like his business with the Judgement Day is far from over.

Seth Rollins Injury Won't Affect Current Run

Earlier this year, Rollins revealed that he's been dealing with a back injury for a few years now, one that will eventually require surgery. However, Rollins hasn't been worried about that injury changing anything for his current run in WWE. It's been a big part of the story as of late, but he is still promising to be a fighting champion.

"It is what it is. All of us have something," Rollins said on The Bump. "We've all got some sort of nagging injury, we've all got something that's pulling at us, telling us we need to slow down. That's just part of the game. I know that. Everybody knows that. Now, my injury might be a little more serious than some people. But I know how to manage it. I told Shinsuke, I told the world. I won the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back. I've been defending the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back.

"So even though Shinsuke's the first guy to really target that injury, I feel like I know what it takes to manage it. I'll be just fine, I promise you. I promise everybody out there who's concerned. I'm gonna be fine. I promise you guys, I will be fine. The championship is in good hands," he continued.

