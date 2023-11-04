Rhea Ripley Continues Reign as Women's World Championship After Crown Jewel Five-Way Match

Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the top stars in all of WWE, and is enjoying quite a successful run as Women's World Champion. She's been effectively running the Judgement Day and eradicating any opponent that has gotten in her way. Perhaps her most difficult challenge came this weekend at Crown Jewel, however, as she had to defend her title against four other competitors. It was a Fatal Five-Way for the Women's World Championship, pitting Ripley against Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax,and Zoey Stark. Fortunately for Ripley and the Judgement Day, she was up to the task.

The odds were against Ripley from the jump, as the match could end with any one of the five women being pinned or submitted. She could lose the Championship without ever being pinned, thanks to the rules of the match (which was chosen by Adam Pearce). The odds didn't matter to Ripley, though, who rushed back into the ring at multiple occasions to stop a pin from happening and keep her hopes of retaining alive.

Ripley ultimately won the match by pinning Baszler while the other women in the match were either out of the ring or seemingly down for the count.

Rhea Ripley Recruiting More Judgement Day Members?

While the Judgement Day hasn't added any new members in quite a while, Ripley has been using their resources in the WWE Locker Room and making some calls to get help when needed. She made a very public pact with the Paul Heyman and the Bloodline. Operating in the shadows, Mami may have also cut some kind of deal with the Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre.

During a recent episode of RAW, Seth Rollins and McIntyre exchanged words regarding their Crown Jewel title bout. A couple of shady statements from Rollins about McIntyre's intentions caused the Scottish Warrior to ask more direct questions of his opponent. Rollins called for the video team to roll footage of a conversation between Adam Pearce and Richochet backstage.

On the surface, the footage seemed like nothing but a simple conversation. However, zooming in on the footage caused everyone in the crowd to see McIntyre and Ripley speaking out of earshot of anyone else on the roster.