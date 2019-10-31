WWE Crown Jewel: The OC Win the World Cup Tag Turmoil Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. earned the title of “Best Tag Team in the World” on Thursday when they won a nine-team tag team turmoil match at Crown Jewel. The two heels enterd as the eighth team overall and pinned both The New Day and The Viking Raiders to seal the deal.

The match kicked off with Lucha House Party taking on Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Thanks to some well-placed kicks from Ziggler and a Glorious DDT, the former Raw tag champs moved on. They then made quick work of another former championship team in Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heavy Machinery was next out, and the pair eliminated Roode and Ziggler with their Compactor finisher. Kofi Kingston and Big E were the next team to join the fray, and the six-time champs advance by hitting the Midnight Hour. E then made quick work of The B-Team by hitting Curtis Axel with The Big Ending.

Out next was The Revival, which prompted Michael Cole to point out that New Day will challenge Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on this week’s SmackDown. The “Top Guys” seemed to have the advantage, but Kingston turned the tides with roll-up. Dawson and Wilder took exception to the loss and and nailed Kingston with a Shatter Machine.

Gallows and Anderson ran down to the ring and attempted a Magic Killer, but Kingston found the strength to fight out of it. Unfortunately for the former WWE Champ his second attempt to escape failed and he was pinned by both men.

The last team to enter were Ivar and Erik. Like the handful of matches the two teams have had on Raw, the Viking Raiders dominated early on with their overwhelming strength. However the two heels managed to avoid the Viking Experience finisher, then pinned Erik by hitting the Magic Killer.

AJ Styles, the group’s leader and third member, will defend his United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo later in the evening.