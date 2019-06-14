WWE Sends Custom Championships to Toronto Raptors, St Louis Blues

It’s been a week of championships in the sports world as the St. Louis Blues captured the Stanley Cup and the Toronto Raptors took home the NBA Championship.

Both teams won their respective league’s for the first time in history, and soon, they will be able to add another piece of gold to their trophy cases for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE, as they have done in recent years, has sent out custom championship titles to both teams. This has become a bit of a tradition for the company while also being a great public relations move that gets their name and championship in front of a lot of eye balls. The athletes, many of which grew up wrestling fans, always seem to love it and relish the opportunity to pose with the WWE gold.

Triple H sent out the following tweets showing off the two titles, which will soon be held alongside the Stanley Cup and Larry O’Brien Trophy.

From last place to champions! Congratulations to the @StLouisBlues on winning your FIRST #StanleyCup in franchise history! Enjoy the celebration with this @WWE Championship… but don’t try to drink from it! #WeAllBleedBlue @NHL pic.twitter.com/mz32iGU8c8 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2019

As noted in Triple H’s tweet, WWE SummerSlam takes place this year in Toronto at the home of the Raptors, Scotiabank Arena. We’d expect to see a player or two in attendance at the show, which takes place on Sunday, August 11th.