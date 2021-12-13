WWE Hall of Famer Gets Married

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page announced over the weekend that he and girlfriend Payge McMahon officially tied the knot back on Dec. 9. The wedding, according to a press release, was a surprise orchestrated by the 65-year-old former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and his daughter, Brittany Page, and took place at a boutique hotel known as The Dwell in Chattanooga, TN. The release explained, “WWE Hall of Famer, Diamond Dallas Page, 65, surprised his girlfriend of two years, retired adventure athlete, Payge McMahon, 47 with a wedding on Thursday, December 9, 2021.Yes, DDP threw a surprise wedding! Of course he did.Page and his daughter, intuitive designer & luxury event planner, Brittany Page, organized the elaborate ruse.”

“They rented out the entire boutique hotel, The Dwell, in Chattanooga, TN. Created a false invitation to a ‘friend’s red and white Christmas themed party.’ Then invited 115 of the couples’ closest friends and family to a very real ‘black and white’ wedding. Coming in hot for the ‘party,’ McMahon wore a red backless evening gown. Page wore a white custom Hideoki Bespoke suit with matching fedora. The evening started with a surprise proposal amidst the couples’ family. Immediately followed by the reveal of their gathered friends and a fairytale ceremony… naturally, she said ‘yes,’” it continued. “Among the guests, Court TV analyst Julie Grant, country musician Justin Fabus, WWE HOF’er Rob Van Dam, wrestlers Katie Forbes, Harold ‘Ice Train’ Hogue, nZo, Big Cass, Ace Austin, Gia Miller, Eric Watts, Marc Mero, and Hollywood Yates. After declaring, ‘You may kiss your bride, bro,’ Dr. Asa Andrews, who performed the ceremony, introduced Mr. & Mrs. Dallas & Payge Page. Yes, her name is now Payge Page.”

Since then, the pair have released a number of photos from the ceremony. Page has been in semi-retirement since the mid-2000s, though his most recent match came at AEW’s Bash at the Beach event in January 2020 when he took part in a six-man tag match involving Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, MJF and The Butcher & The Blade. Congratulations to the happy couple!

https://twitter.com/RealDDP/status/1470183479908483073?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/RealDDP/status/1470203021137268738?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/RealDDP/status/1470203370006851584?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

