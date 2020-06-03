Diamond Dallas Page Passes the Diamond Cutter Down to Current AEW Wrestler

Diamond Dallas Page's Diamond Cutter was unquestionably one of the best finishers in all of WCW back in the late 90s. And while plenty of wrestlers have adopted their own form of the Cutter (most notably Randy Orton's RKO and The Hardy's Twist of Fate) Page had never officially past down his version of the move to another wrestler. That changed this week when the company released a video showing Page bestowing the move onto QT Marshall of the Nightmare Family.

"I don't give anybody the hidden secrets like I've given you, so don't f— this up," Page said after a training montage.

Hall of Famer @RealDDP bestows the #DiamondCutter to @realmmarshall1. “I don’t give anyone the hidden secrets like I’ve given you…So don’t fu*k this up” - DDP pic.twitter.com/OYVOtscGbP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 3, 2020

Marshall worked sporadically in both Ring of Honor and WWE throughout the 2010s, but his time in AEW has been spent mostly in the lower midcard. Since late March he and Dustin Rhodes have been working as a tag team, and along with Brandi Rhodes the trio are known as The Natural Nightmares. Working primarily on AEW Dark, Marshall is on a three-match winning streak but has only won once on AEW Dynamite since the start of the year.

Could the addition of the Diamond Cutter and his new storyline with Allie be enough to make him a mainstay on AEW television? Only time will tell.

Elsewhere in the Nightmare Family, Cody Rhodes will make his first defense as AEW TNT Champion when he faces Jungle Boy. The "American Nightmare" announced last week that going forward he would defend the TNT Championship every week on Dynamite in an open challenge.

"If you are someone who is critical of me bell-to-bell, well I ask that you judge me by what I'm about to do next. Because I'm about to turn a pace. I'm about to cut a schedule like no wrestler before," Rhodes said. "It is official, in this moment I will stand out here every week for the AEW TNT Championship, this is an open challenge."

Here's what AEW has planned for this week's edition of Dynamite.

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Jungle Boy

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc

Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana

Brian Cage vs. TBD

Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole

FTR interview with Tony Schiavone

