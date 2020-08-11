A Closer Look at Dominik Mysterio's Kendo Stick Injuries From WWE Raw
Dominik Mysterio officially signed the contract for a match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam on this week's Raw, and his reward was a merciless attack by "The Monday Night Messiah" and Murphy. The pair tied Mysterio's arms in the ropes and began repeatedly nailing him with kendo stick shots, leaving his back, chest and arms covered in welts. By the end of the segment the 23-year-old had endured 30 hits and couldn't even stay on his knees long enough for Rollins to hit a Curb Stomp. Later in the show WWE gruesome shared photos of Dominik from backstage.
A different kind of sport stat....
welcome to @WWE, @35_Dominik! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/j3xwPx1soh— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 11, 2020
Numerous WWE stars have since commented on the attack, saying that they support Mysterio.
To anyone that knows the meaning of the expression #LaRaza : This will not go unpunished... and for you @35_Dominik #Respect #LegadoIsLegado 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/LbQToYmGK5— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) August 11, 2020
No longer alone... La Raza está contigo @35_Dominik https://t.co/qmKRfTPFbv— 𝕽𝖆𝖚𝖑 𝕸𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖔𝖟𝖆 •The Prestige• (@RaulMendozaWWE) August 11, 2020
i'm on your side @35_Dominik #TranquilaRaza 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/HYPAhqQF7l— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) August 11, 2020
😨 @35_Dominik ... #wweraw pic.twitter.com/5ibixqJMzM— Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) August 11, 2020
Rey Mysterio, who has been off WWE television since "losing" his eye at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, vowed revenge on Rollins. Throughout the attack, Rollins kept waving at the camera and mocking Rey for being unable to help his son.
View this post on Instagram
You took this to another level @wwerollins You will FKN pay for this!!
SummerSlam will take place on Aug. 23 at a yet-to-be-named location. Check out the full card (so far) below:
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
- WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD
- United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.