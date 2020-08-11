A Closer Look at Dominik Mysterio's Kendo Stick Injuries From WWE Raw

Dominik Mysterio officially signed the contract for a match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam on this week's Raw, and his reward was a merciless attack by "The Monday Night Messiah" and Murphy. The pair tied Mysterio's arms in the ropes and began repeatedly nailing him with kendo stick shots, leaving his back, chest and arms covered in welts. By the end of the segment the 23-year-old had endured 30 hits and couldn't even stay on his knees long enough for Rollins to hit a Curb Stomp. Later in the show WWE gruesome shared photos of Dominik from backstage.

Numerous WWE stars have since commented on the attack, saying that they support Mysterio.

No longer alone... La Raza está contigo @35_Dominik https://t.co/qmKRfTPFbv — 𝕽𝖆𝖚𝖑 𝕸𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖔𝖟𝖆 •The Prestige• (@RaulMendozaWWE) August 11, 2020

Rey Mysterio, who has been off WWE television since "losing" his eye at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, vowed revenge on Rollins. Throughout the attack, Rollins kept waving at the camera and mocking Rey for being unable to help his son.

SummerSlam will take place on Aug. 23 at a yet-to-be-named location. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

