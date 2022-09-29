Longtime WWE Official Reportedly Leaves the Company

Dr. Chris Amann, WWE's Senior Ringside Physician, has reportedly departed WWE. Contrary to early reports, PWInsider is now reporting Amann gave his notice to the company a while ago and officially departed this month after being with the company since May 2008. Amann was a member of the team who implemented WWE's Wellness Policy in the late 2000s.

He's also, more infamously, connected to the lawsuit involving CM Punk and Colt Cabana. Following Punk's sudden departure from WWE in early 2014, he went on Cabana's Art of Wrestling Podcast months later and explained his departure was due to WWE's medical team allegedly ignoring his multiple medical issues. Amann, with WWE's support, filed a defamation lawsuit against both Punk and Cabana in February 2015 and a jury ruled in favor of the defendants in 2018. However, disagreements between Punk and Cabana over who would cover the costs of the lawsuit led to their own lawsuit, which was eventually settled.

It was that fractured relationship that led to Punk going on a scathing rant during a media scrum after the All Out pay-per-view, calling out people within the company whom he believed were spreading lies that Punk tried to force Cabana out of AEW once he joined the company in August 2021.

This story is developing...

