WWE Announces 19 Draft Picks During This Week’s Talking Smack

Fresh off Night One of the 2021 WWE Draft, WWE officials announced a whopping 19 Draft picks during this week’s edition of Talking Smack. Unlike the last three official Drafts, Raw and SmackDown had an equal number of picks across Friday’s four rounds of selections. But because Raw is still three hours long the Red Brand’s roster needs more talent at the ready, which the company remedied by having 13 of the 19 picks in this supplemental round head their way.

Raw selected Nia Jax (currently injured), Drake Maverick (who had been pulling double duty between Raw and NXT recently), 24/7 Champion Reggie, Zelina Vega, Akira Tozawa, Chad Gable, Otis, R-Truth, John Morrison, Doudrop, T-BAR, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. Meanwhile, SmackDown selected Aliya (who had technically been called up from NXT but hadn’t debuted), Toni Storm, Drew Gulak, Mace, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor.

Below are the updated rosters for both Raw and SmackDown as a result of these picks. Stay tuned for full coverage of Night Two of the Draft on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw!

Raw

Big E

Bianca Belair

Riddle

Randy Orton

Edge

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H.

Keith Lee

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

Nia Jax

Drake Maverick

Reggie

Zelina Vega

Akira Tozawa

Otis

Chad Gable

R-Truth

John Morrison

Doudrop

T-BAR

Apollo Crews

Commander Azeez

SmackDown

Roman Reigns

Charlotte Flair

Drew McIntyre

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss

Hit Row

Naomi

Jeff Hardy

Aliyah

Toni Storm

Drew Gulak

Mace

Mustafa Ali

Mansoor

Brock Lesnar also confirmed during Night One that he will not be in either draft pool, making him a free agent who can move freely between both brands. He stated this was made possible via backstage negotiations from Paul Heyman, much to Roman Reigns’ frustration. “The Tribal Chief” then told Heyman to go to Raw this coming week to ensure the Usos were drafted to SmackDown. If he fails, The Usos have been instructed to “leave him for dead.”

WWE confirmed prior to the Draft that none of this year’s selections will take effect until Oct. 22, the day after the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Only two matches have been confirmed for that show so far — Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.