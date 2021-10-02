WWE Draft 2021: Every Pick Made on Night One on WWE SmackDown

The 2021 WWE Draft officially started on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown as WWE’s two main brands shook up their respective rosters. While many of the top stars on each show were selected to stay put, several big names were also moved around. WWE confirmed that the picks will not go into effect until the day after Crown Jewel on Oct. 22, meaning that storylines leading up to the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view will be allowed to continue unbothered.

You can see the full results from the first night of the 2021 WWE Draft in the list below.

1. Roman Reigns to SmackDown

“The Tribal Chief” was officially chosen as the No. 1 overall pick in the Draft. Reigns has been the pillar of the SmackDown brand for several years and has held the WWE Universal Championship for over a year.

2. Big E to Raw

E was technically moved over to Raw several weeks ago when he cashed in Money in the Bank to become WWE Champion, but Friday’s selection makes it official.

3. Charlotte Flair to SmackDown

The reigning Raw Women’s Champion was drafted over to the Blue Brand with the third overall pick. “The Queen” has previously held the SmackDown Women’s Championship five times but hasn’t held that particular title since 2019.

4. Bianca Belair to Raw

Instead of immediately drafting Becky Lynch over to Raw to give the show a current Women’s Champion, the Red Brand instead decided to select “The EST.” Belair will still challenge both Lynch and Sasha Banks to a match for the SmackDown women’s title at Crown Jewel.

5. Drew McIntyre to SmackDown

The two-time WWE Champion was selected with the first pick of the second round and quickly cut a backstage promo saying he’s going to chase the WWE Universal Championship.

6. RK-Bro to Raw

Riddle and Randy Orton will both be staying on Raw as the Raw Tag Team Champions. Orton was reportedly not cleared to compete on this past week’s Raw, but WWE has yet to confirm “The Viper” has any sort of serious injury.

7. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods to SmackDown

Mere weeks after The New Day was reunited on Raw, WWE has once again divided the group by sending Kingston and Woods back to the Blue Brand while Big E stays on Raw.

8. Edge to Raw

“The Rated-R Superstar” was technically a free agent ever since he came back, but this selection officially moves the WWE Hall of Famer over to Monday Night Raw.

9. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss to SmackDown

Corbin officially introduced Riddick Moss (now Madcap Moss) as his sidekick on SmackDown earlier in the night, leading to a victory over Kevin Owens.

10. Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. to Raw

The fact that Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions means they’re free to float between brands regardless, but this pick means they’ll stick with Raw whenever they wind up dropping the tag titles.

11. Hit Row to SmackDown

The first NXT call-ups of the 2021 Draft took place in the third round as NXT’s Hit Row faction — NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Top Dolla, Ashonte “Thee” Adonis and B-FAB — were all selected for the Blue Brand. The group has been working together since May but quickly became one of NXT’s hottest acts.

12. Keith Lee to Raw

Days after Lee debuted his new heelish persona and “Bearcat” nickname, the former NXT Champion was picked to stay on Raw.

13. Naomi to SmackDown

Much to Sonya Deville’s dismay, the multi-time former SmackDown Women’s Champion is back on the Blue Brand.

14. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio to Raw

The Mysterios are heading back to Raw one year after being drafted to SmackDown last year. The two became the first father-son duo to win tag team championship gold in WWE history earlier this year.

15. Jeff Hardy to SmackDown

The former WWE Champion is heading to SmackDown after spending the last year almost exclusively in Raw’s midcard.

16. Austin Theory to Raw

This technically marks Theory’s second call-up from NXT to the Red Brand as he was previously bumped up last year to start teaming with Angel Garza and Andrade. Once he was moved back down he became a member of The Way but had been absent from the group for the last few months.

Brock Lesnar as a Free Agent

“The Beast” officially announced in a backstage promo that, thanks to Paul Heyman, he would be drafted by either brand and would remain a free agent for the next year. This enraged Reigns, who demanded Heyman go to Raw and ensure The Usos would remain on the SmackDown roster. He then told Jimmy and Jey that if Heyman fails they need to “leave him for dead.”