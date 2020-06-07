Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley Trade Shots on Twitter a Week Before Their WWE Championship Match

✖

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will clash at the Backlash pay-per-view on June 14 over the WWE Championship. And while the pair haven't exchanged many words on television (with MVP doing most of the talking for Lashley), the same cannot be said for social media. On Sunday the pair traded verbal jabs over their upcoming match, starting with the challenger.

One more week. Your story was fun @DMcIntyreWWE, but that's all it is: A story," Lashley wrote, posting a photo of himself holding the WWE title. "My prophecy has been written for YEARS. I am the TRUE 'Chosen One'. Time to dominate."

"How cute, you bought a replica, about as close as you'll be getting to the title. Seth's side plates as well, your fate will be the same as his," McIntyre responded. "'The Chosen One' was 11-years-ago, since then I've been released, came back, & became Champion. The fans chose me. What have you done?"

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Sunday night with the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event from Full Sail Live. Here's the card:

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream (Last Chance Backlot Brawl Match) — if Cole wins, Dream cannot challenge for the NXT Championship as long as he holds the title

NXT Women's Championship — Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

NXT North American Championship — Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

And here's the card for Backlash. The show will take place at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.