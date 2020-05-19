WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley Booked for WWE Backlash

✖

It's official — Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the 2020 Backlash pay-per-view on June 14. Last night's Raw saw Lashley firmly align himself with MVP as his new manager, and together the pair watched the main event between McIntyre and King Corbin. Lashley declared that he was putting McIntyre "on notice," indicating the two would be feuding going forward. The pair traded verbal jabs on Twitter on Tuesday morning, leading to WWE's announcement. So far the only other match booked for the show is Randy Orton vs. Edge.

"Oh YOU'RE putting ME on notice? Good," McIntyre tweeted. "This is the [Bobby Lashley] EVERYONE has wanted to see for two years now. You're a dangerous man, but leave your marital issues at the door because if we're going to do this, I want the very best version of Lashley. I'll be waiting."

"Did I stutter?" Lashley responded. "Careful what you wish for Champ. You want 'this Lashley'...you got it. See you at #WWEBacklash."

As MVP has pointed out in recent weeks, Lashley hasn't had a shot at the WWE Championship since 2007 when he challenged John Cena at the 2007 Great American Bash pay-per-view.

Weeks before a feud between the pair was hinted at, McIntyre said in an interview he already had an idea for a cinematic match with Lashley that would take place in a bar fight.

"My wheels are turning," McIntyre told TVInsider. "I already have some ideas. I hope everyone on the roster are all pitching ideas and how we can come together as a team to be creative. You can't rely on other people to do the job for you. It's a team effort. I don't want to give too much away, but let's just say if we have Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley end up in a bar situation with our knuckles taped, that may be interesting."

McIntyre finally won his first world championship at WrestleMania 36 by beating Brock Lesnar. Since then he's picked up wins over the likes of Andrade and Angel Garza and successfully retained his championship against Big Show and Seth Rollins.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.