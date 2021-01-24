Drew McIntyre Fires Back at The Undertaker's Latest Comments About WWE's Current Product

✖

The Undertaker's recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast caused a bit of a stir this week, as "The Deadman" made some comments that were fairly critical of the current WWE product. When asked if he still watches WWE programming, Undertaker said, "It's tough for me because the product has changed so much and it's kind of soft. I'll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. But to the young guys, 'oh, he's a bitter old guy.' I'm not bitter, I did my time. I'm good, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There's guys here and there that have an edge to them, but there's too much pretty and not enough substance right now."

The comment has prompted a number of responses from current wrestlers both in and out of the WWE. Reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was asked to give his two cents during an interview with Sportskeeda.

"I don't agree whatsoever. Especially from an in-ring perspective," McIntyre said. "I've listened to part of it [the podcast], I've got to listen to the whole thing it's pretty new. But I think he may have been referring to like the kind of storylines and characters etc. Like the co-host that was on the show was like a fan from the Attitude Era and I think they were perhaps referring to some of the outlandish storylines."

"Back in the day, there were more sexual-based [angles], more like risque 18 plus. Our current product is PG, there's only so far we can push it and we're willing to push it. There's certain things from back in the day that was awesome and certain things that were not awesome that I wouldn't wanna go back to," he continued "So I'm not sure if it was more from like that perspective when it comes to the stories and not being as adult-based as it used to be but I think you know we're walking a good line right now. But when it comes to the in-ring game, that's just not true at all. It's never been more physical."

McIntyre will return to WWE television following a bout with COVID-19 on this week's Monday Night Raw. He'll defend his WWE Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.