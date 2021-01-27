Drew McIntyre Pokes Fun at How Goldberg's WCW Undefeated Streak Ended Ahead of Sunday's Royal Rumble

✖

Drew McIntyre appeared on this week's edition of The Bump ahead of his WWE Championship match with Goldberg at Sunday's Royal Rumble. "The Scottish Warrior" closed out his segment with a promo directed at the WWE Hall of Famer, where he called back to when Goldberg had his 173-0 record broken by Kevin Nash back at Starrcade 1998. For those who don't recall, Nash only beat Goldberg after Scott Hall ran out and zapped the then-WCW World Heavyweight Champion with a cattle prod.

"It's going to be an incredible match," McIntyre said. "Whatever anyone might think, I'm going to tell you right now what's going to happen — these are two alpha heavyweight, we're going to go to war. We're not afraid to hit or be hit, we're going to beat the crap out of each other. But in the end, who's next? Goldberg. What's next? My boot connecting with his face and ending this new streak of beating champions every time he returns. And I ain't going to need a freaking cattle prod to do it. Just one Claymore."

McIntyre pointed on this week's Raw that Goldberg has built up something of a new "streak" lately. Every time he challenges a champion since his 2016 he has won in dominant fashion — first against Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane 2017 and against The Fiend for the same title at last year's Super ShowDown.

