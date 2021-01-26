Watch: Drew McIntyre and Goldberg Face Off, Demolish The Miz and John Morrison

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw opened with Drew McIntyre's return to WWE television following his two-week bout with COVID-19. The reigning WWE Champion started off by saying he was so thankful to be back, then dedicated his upcoming title match to all those who have been affected by the virus. He then called out Goldberg for their advertised face-off, only to get interrupted by The Miz and John Morrison. The two promised that regardless of who wins on Sunday, they'll be ready to capitalize and finally cash-in the Money in the Bank contract.

Goldberg finally made his way down to the ring, told McIntyre "You're next!" and the pair stood face-to-face. They then hoisted the two heels off the apron and knocked them out with a Spear and Claymore Kick.

Goldberg stepped forward to challenge McIntyre several weeks back, claiming that McIntyre didn't have respect for the past generation of legends that appeared at "Legends Night" (even though the opposite has been true for most of McIntyre's run as WWE Champion).

McIntyre mentioned during the promo that every time Goldberg has faced a reigning WWE World Champion since his 2016 return, he wins. "The Scottish Warrior" vowed to end that streak on Sunday.

Who do you think will leave the Royal Rumble with the gold? Let us know in the comments and check out the full card below!