Drew McIntyre on His History With Keith Lee, Lee's Potential on WWE Raw

✖

WWE announced during the SummerSlam broadcast that, just two days removed from dropping the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross, Keith Lee would be making the jump to the Monday Night Raw roster. Many fans are thrilled to see Lee get moved up to the Red Brand, while some are cautious given how the transition from NXT to one of the other brands hasn't always gone smoothly. In an interview with ComicBook on Monday before Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre gave his thoughts on Lee's potential.

"I'm excited. He's a great addition to our roster," McIntyre said. "And I myself being a bigger guy, he's even bigger than me and he can do it all, wrestling such a hybrid style. So I think he's going to make a really big impact."

WWE uploaded a "sparring session" between McIntyre and Lee days before their respective championship matches, in which McIntyre mentioned the history the pair share even though they've never competed in a one-on-one match.

"We do have history," McIntyre said. "When he was showing up in Evolve, after making a name for himself around the independent scene, he powerbombed me right out of the company, I returned to NXT right after that powerbomb, the last thing that happened to me in Evolve. And then, in NXT I tore my bicep, I never really had my good-bye. To the crowd, I returned the one night during the Survivor Series period. I Claymored [Dominik] Dijakovic, had my little, 'I'm back, everybody! I never got my good-bye,' [moment]. Who's there to powerbomb me back out of NXT? Keith Lee! I have a history of him powerbombing me every time he sees me. So now either away, he's showing up on Raw, so I'm going to have eyes on the back of my head in case Keith tries to sneak up behind me, try and powerbomb me again."

McIntyre successfully retained his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam, and will open this week's Raw by celebrating his victory.

Check out the full results from SummerSlam below:

United States Championship: Apollo Crews def. MVP

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Asuka

Raw Women's Championship: The Street Profits def. Andrade and Angel Garza

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose def. Sonya Deville

Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka def. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.