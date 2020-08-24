WWE NXT's Keith Lee to Debut on Monday Night Raw Tomorrow

✖

WWE fans were surprised to find the sudden announcement that former NXT superstar Keith Lee would now be making his official debut on Monday Night Raw following the SummerSlam pay-per-view event! Keith Lee was on the peak of his career in the NXT not long ago as he won both the NXT North American and NXT Championship titles against former champion Adam Cole. But this reign was cut short due to Lee losing to Karrion Kross during NXT TakeOver XXX.

After giving up the NXT North American title to allow the opportunity for others, this loss meant that Lee no longer had any titles to his name following TakeOver XXX. Fans had been wondering what this could mean for Lee, and as it turns out, it means big things as WWE confirmed that Keith Lee is on his way to Monday Night Raw tomorrow night.

Ever since Keith Lee made his debut on NXT, fans have been wondering how long it would take for Lee to eventually work his way to either the Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown rosters, and now we have gotten our answer following his first (admittedly truncated) run as the main title holder in WWE NXT. But now he truly has a limitless road ahead of him!

Lee also made a huge impression on the WWE Universe during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view this year as non-dedicated NXT fans witnesses how Lee stacked up to huge members of the core Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown rosters such as Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. Ever since then, it's been hard to imagine Lee sticking around in WWE NXT for that much longer.

That was clearly the case for the WWE creative as well as now Lee is heading to Monday Night Raw to face off against potential challengers. It's a bit difficult to guess which opponents he will face off against first, but either way it turns out it's going to be fun to see what kind of bang he can make with Monday Night Raw. Especially if he turns his attention toward factions like The Hurt Business or even potentially the current WWE World Champion, Drew McIntyre. But what do you think? Excited to Keith Lee's Monday Night Raw debut? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

