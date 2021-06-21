Drew McIntyre Pushes for Dream Match With John Cena

✖

Drew McIntyre came up short in his Last Chance Hell in a Cell match with Bobby Lashley on Sunday night, meaning he's officially out of the WWE Championship picture until somebody else can dethrone "The All Mighty." But while "The Scottish Warrior" has no clear direction at the moment, there's one dream match he already has on his mind — McIntyre vs. John Cena. The two briefly crossed paths back in January 2019 when they took part in a four-way match to determine a new No. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. Cena was written off TV after that match, with McIntyre (a heel at the time) being credited for putting him on the shelf with an ankle injury.

"I hope [a match with Cena] does happen," McIntyre recently told On-Demand Entertainment [h/t Fightful]. "I've been around John since I was 22 years old. I just turned 36 and we've never had any singles match, which blows my mind. We've been in tag matches and multi-man matches, but never a singles match. Where I'm at today in my career and managing to reach the top of the industry after so many ups and downs, and where John is at, he's just on another level. He's conquered WWE, conquering Hollywood, but he still loves WWE more than anything and wants to come back and help and have those big matches. There's no bigger match, as far as I'm concerned than John Cena vs. McIntyre."

But while McIntyre is campaigning for Cena, the big rumor right now is that the 16-time world champion is coming back to WWE for a match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. "The Tribal Chief" was asked about that last week.

“If John wants to get smashed, then he knows where I’m at, when it comes to whooping people’s ass, I do not discriminate," he told the ACC Network, referencing the rumored match with Cena at SummerSlam in August. "Luchadores, mat wrestlers, legends, Hollywood superstars, anybody. Anybody can get it.”

